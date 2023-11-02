Home Cities Delhi

Five of a family hurt in cooking gas cylinder blast at Delhi’s Dwarka area

“The house was damaged and household items also got burnt. Three of the injured persons have serious burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital,” said a senior police officer.

Published: 02nd November 2023 06:55 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Five injured in cylinder blast As many as five people were injured after a cylinder exploded in a house at Delhi’s Dwarka area, an officer said on Wednesday. The injured were identified as Radhe Shyam, Ram Bharose, Chandra, Satya Narayan and Anil, all residents of Palam Vihar, Dwarka.

According to the police, information regarding damage to a building was received on Tuesday around 10 pm at Dwarka south police station following which a police team was dispatched to the spot. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a cylinder had exploded and subsequently five people had sustained burn injuries.

“The house was damaged and household items also got burnt. Three of the injured persons have serious burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital,” said a senior police officer. “The inspection of the crime scene was done by forensic experts.

A case is being registered under sections 285 and 337 of the IPC at Dwarka South police station,” the officer said. “A case of negligent conduct with respect to fire and causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety of others was registered,” DCP (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said.

