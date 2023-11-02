Protesting DTC bus marshals get Congress support

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Wednesday joined the protest of DTC marshals outside Delhi Secretariat, demanding pending wages and regularisation of their services. Several Congress leaders and workers led by the party’s state unit president Arvinder Singh Lovely gathered outside the secretariat at ITO here and extended support to the bus marshals.

“Delhi Congress decided to join the bus marshals at their dharna after party’s Delhi unit president Arvinder Lovely met the representatives of the marshals at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office on Wednesday,” party officials said.

Former Congress MLAs Mukesh Sharma and Hari Shanker Gupta were also present at the secretariat. Lovely said Congress will strive to find a solution to the demands of marshals. “First, these marshals were misguided in the name of Civil Defence, and now they are being misled in the name of Delhi Home Guards,” he alleged.

Mukesh Sharma said the Delhi unit of Congress will take to the streets in support of the bus marshals if their demands are not met. He also said it was shameful that the government has not made any arrangements for toilets and drinking water for the marshals and their family members sitting on dharna.

