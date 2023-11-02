Remove encroachment or face contempt: Delhi High court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Wednesday asked the forest authorities to take steps for the removal of encroachment from the Southern Ridge or face contempt action as it raised an alarm over the existence of a “concrete jungle” there and the worsening air quality in the capital.

“What is happening in Southern Ridge? This is shocking. Three hundred hectares of land, all encroached...This is not acceptable. The people of Delhi want trees. Look at the level of pollution, the air quality,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh while dealing with cases concerning the well-being of the city’s Ridge area.

Justice Singh also said the court will not allow the movement of motor vehicles through a road inside the Central Ridge which houses an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) station, and asked the Centre to come forward with a “viable solution” to access the premises.

“You can’t have a road in Central Ridge. That I will not permit. These are the lungs of Delhi. Look at the level of pollution,” the court remarked, adding the authorities were not being asked to compromise with the development of the nation or science.

When the central government counsel contended the station was established there due to a “strategic reason” and access to it was necessary, the court responded, saying, “That’s fair but we will not permit cars. Find a viable solution. Twenty-four employees can’t go by cars (inside the ridge),” the court said.

