Comply with norms to control pollution, NHAI tells contractors in Delhi-NCR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of efforts to monitor the effective implementation of dust control measures at its project sites in Delhi-NCR, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up a ‘Dust and Control Management Centre’, pursuant to the directions issued by Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) to improve air quality index in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The authority is implementing a couple of prestigious projects in and around NCR such as Dwarka Expressway, Urban Extension Road (UER) II, Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and Delhi – Dehradun Expressway.

The authority has also directed its contractors or concessioners to review the existing dust control measures at the national highway construction sites and strictly comply with the directions issued by the CAQM, and Central and State Pollution Control Boards.“The directions have been issued to keep the air quality and dust levels in control,” said officials.

The measures to be taken for dust control at the construction sites include the deployment of mechanical sweeping machines, round-the-clock water sprinkling, deployment of anti-smog guns, and batching plants besides covering construction and demolition material with green net or cloth.

“With a dip in air quality parameters in Delhi-NCR, CAQM has invoked actions as envisaged under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). In line with these guidelines, NHAI is ensuring that all possible measures are taken to maximise dust control at the National Highway construction sites in the region,” said the officials.

The smoky haze shrouding Delhi thickened on Thursday, obscuring the skyline and hiding the sun, due to a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions, prompting doctors to issue warnings about breathing issues being aggravated. The air quality index in many areas has already breached the 400 mark to enter the severe category.

