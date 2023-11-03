Delhi air in ‘severe’ category, construction ban enforced  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s air quality commission on Thursday banned all non-essential construction activities across Delhi NCR as it invoked Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the air deteriorated into ‘severe’ category, measuring at 402 on the Air Quality Index in the day. Meanwhile, an immediate ban on the entry of diesel trucks was also imposed as envisaged under the Stage-III GRAP protocols.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, a statutory body responsible for developing strategies to combat pollution in the region, also mentioned a ban on four-wheelers, with specifications of BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) standards, from plying. While no official order came from the city government, sources in the transport department said officials will have a meeting with the city transport minister to take the final call.

At a meeting to review the air quality situation in Delhi-NCR, the CAQM said the pollution levels are only “expected to increase further” owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the sub-committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of GRAP should be implemented in the NCR with immediate effect in addition to the stage-I and-II actions already in force,” the order read.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage-I ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI more than 450).Stage-III of GRAP involves a complete halt on construction and demolition works except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing. It also includes a ban on the entry of light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi and diesel-guzzling trucks.

