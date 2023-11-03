Follow traffic rules within campus or face the music, JNU warns motorists

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Given the motorcycle accident on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus a few days ago in which a student lost his life and two others were seriously injured, the chief security officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday issued a security advisory to stakeholders to prevent any further accidents. The advisory stated that the maximum speed limit for light and two-wheeler vehicles will be 25 km/hr and for heavy vehicles, the speed will be restricted to 20 km/hr.

The pedestrians have been advised to always walk on the footpath and not on the road while the two-wheeler riders (driver and pillion) have been asked to always wear helmets. The advisory further stated that four-wheeler drivers and all other passengers should wear seat belts and mobile phones should not be used by drivers while driving vehicles. The advisory also mentioned that the consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs was strictly prohibited on the university campus.

“All the provisions of Central Motor Vehicle Act & Rules 1988/89 as amended from time to time are applicable in the JNU campus as in the rest of the country. All must abide by these rules,” said the chief security officer, Naveen Yadav. He further said, “There should be no parking of any vehicles on any road in the campus. Parking should be only at designated places only.”All the violations will be reported to the appropriate authority and action may be taken against the violator.

Bike crash on Oct 15 killed 1, injured 3

On October 15, a 22-year-old student of JNU was killed and three other students were gravely injured in an accident in the university premises during the early hours of the day. They were hit by a motorcycle driven by Anshu Kumar. His friend Vishal Kumar, 23, was riding pillion

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Given the motorcycle accident on Jawaharlal Nehru University campus a few days ago in which a student lost his life and two others were seriously injured, the chief security officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday issued a security advisory to stakeholders to prevent any further accidents. The advisory stated that the maximum speed limit for light and two-wheeler vehicles will be 25 km/hr and for heavy vehicles, the speed will be restricted to 20 km/hr. The pedestrians have been advised to always walk on the footpath and not on the road while the two-wheeler riders (driver and pillion) have been asked to always wear helmets. The advisory further stated that four-wheeler drivers and all other passengers should wear seat belts and mobile phones should not be used by drivers while driving vehicles. The advisory also mentioned that the consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs was strictly prohibited on the university campus. “All the provisions of Central Motor Vehicle Act & Rules 1988/89 as amended from time to time are applicable in the JNU campus as in the rest of the country. All must abide by these rules,” said the chief security officer, Naveen Yadav. He further said, “There should be no parking of any vehicles on any road in the campus. Parking should be only at designated places only.”All the violations will be reported to the appropriate authority and action may be taken against the violator.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bike crash on Oct 15 killed 1, injured 3 On October 15, a 22-year-old student of JNU was killed and three other students were gravely injured in an accident in the university premises during the early hours of the day. They were hit by a motorcycle driven by Anshu Kumar. His friend Vishal Kumar, 23, was riding pillion Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp