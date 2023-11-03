Kejriwal fears probe as truth behind scam coming out: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Workers and leaders of the Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday sat on a dharna outside Rajghat, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They said that for the last two years, the party had been struggling to ensure that the truth of the liquor scam came out.

The struggle of all those who had fought against the opening of liquor vends and faced cases because of that was now bearing fruit which was why Kejriwal is afraid of an inquiry, they said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the issue of a money trail of Rs 338 crore that came to light on the day the Supreme Court rejected AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s bail petition was a part of this entire scam and now it is clear that liquor mafia was allowed to earn Rs 591 crore by increasing the profit margin.

“By doing this, Delhi got a revenue of just Rs 70 crore and the leaders of Aam Aadmi Party filled their pockets. Kejriwal did not appear before the ED today because he is running away from the investigation but for how long will he run away? He will have to pay for his misdeeds,” Sachdeva said.

“The fight on this issue has not been completed yet and our struggle will continue. All the deceitful claims that Kejriwal had come up with proved to be hollow and the story of his corruption is on the lips of the children of Delhi. The people of Delhi too now want Kejriwal’s resignation and he will be forced to give it,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said that the BJP has been saying from the very beginning that Arvind Kejriwal is the real mastermind behind the liquor scam and this has now been proved against him.“We protested against this liquor scam in the assembly. To fill his pockets through the liquor policy, Kejriwal sent Sanjay Singh to jail after former Deputy CM and now he is facing a probe,” he said.

