State governments directed by Supreme Court to file affidavits, High Court told

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court was told on Thursday that the Supreme Court had directed the governments of Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan to file affidavits on the steps they have taken to control air pollution, including curbing stubble burning.

This was informed before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, during the hearing of a 2015 suo motu plea initiated by the high court on poor air quality in the capital. As a similar matter is pending before the apex court, counsels sought an adjournment in the present matter before the bench also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. The suo motu matter was posted for January 11 next year.

Earlier, the HC had asked for an explanation from the city government, MCD, and DDA for allegedly permitting new constructions in the Southern Ridge Forest. Justice Kaul had said, “The point is on ground reality. What is happening? Whatever happens, the air quality does not improve”. Justice Kaul also observed that till a “couple of decades back, this was the best time in Delhi.” Justice Jasmeet Singh also noted that children were suffering from asthma due to inhaling polluted air. The court expressed concern over encroachments in the ridge.

