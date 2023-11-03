Tattoo helps Delhi police nail man involved in robbery

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When Vipul and three of his associates set out to teach a lesson to Riyaz for posting a photograph of the girlfriend of one of them on social media by staging a robbery using a toy gun, they could not have contended with the police catching them with the help of a single clue, a ‘trishul’ (trident) tattoo on his forearm.

Sharing details of the case, DCP (southeast) Rajesh Deo said a PCR call was received on October 26 at Govindpuri police station regarding an incident of robbery at gunpoint after which the police rushed to the spot. The call was made by Riyaz who told them that he along with his teammates ran an event management firm.

Riyaz and his teammates, which included six girls, were preparing to depart for Uttarakhand in the early morning hours when four people barged into his office and robbed one mobile phone, cash Rs 14,000 and two gold rings from one of the girls and also thrashed him.

The robbers then allegedly made Riyaz call his wife demanding more cash. Two of the accused then went with Riyaz to his residence in Faridabad and allegedly took Rs 70,000 in cash from his wife. The police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter. During the investigation, the complainant revealed that one of the culprits had a tattoo of a Trishul over his left forearm.

“The sequence of events and the modus operandi hinted that the robbers had inside information about the activities and address of Riyaz. On this basis, several of his associates were examined and it was revealed that one girl working with Riyaz and a boy named Vipul owned a Swift Dezire car,” the police officer said.

Based on phone number and social media activities, Vipul was located and a photograph was found in which it could be seen that he had a trishul tattoo on his forearm. He was then arrested.

When he was interrogated, Vipul allegedly disclosed that he and his associates were annoyed by Riyaz as he had uploaded a picture of a girl from his team on the social media platform. The girl was in a relationship with Vipul, who then decided to get back at Riyaz.

