‘We are ready to deal with fire cases during Deepawali’

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

The director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg tells Ujwal Jalali that they are prepared to tackle fire emergencies during the upcoming Deepawali festival. Excerpts:

How well prepared are you to tackle any exigency during the festival of Deepawali?

See, the Delhi Fire Service is the first responder in almost every type of emergency. It is a common thing that fire incidents rise during the Deepawali festival but I can assure you that the department is fully prepared to tackle any emergency. The fire department receives 150-160 calls every day in this festival season. Every year, we repair all the fire tenders and other equipment beforehand so that we are fully prepared to do our job. We have even begun restricting the leaves of our staff to ensure the availability of manpower.

What factors lead to an increase in fire incidents on the day of Deepawali festival?

There are multiple factors involved and the use of firecrackers is the most prominent one. However, we are expecting a dip in the total number of fire calls as there is a blanket ban on the use of firecrackers. But we are not lowering our guard and are fully prepared to tackle any fire-related emergency that may arise on Diwali night. This year, around 2,500 firefighters will be on duty to tackle emergencies.

What extra measures you are going to take on the night of the festival?

The fire department has been doing extra deployment at different locations to reduce the travel time in cases of any emergency. The fire stations and appliances are also kept in readiness to meet any eventuality. We have identified several hotspots, areas that are prone to fire incidents and will deploy a water tender each at these around 30 vulnerable locations.

Please tell us about the equipment inducted by the department to traverse congested lanes.

We have added a water mist system that is mounted on motorcycles (MCFR). These motorcycles fitted with fire-fighting equipment are quick and can immediately reach the incident spot without any delay. The bike is fitted with two water cylinders which the firemen have to ultimately carry on their back during the fire-fighting operation. The vehicle is useful to tackle small fires, electric fires, fires in the incipient stage or till the backup support reaches. We are also introducing SUVs like Tata Yodha with firefighting equipment and GPS enabled automatic vehicle tracking system. We have recently acquired 24 vehicles that will be placed at some strategic locations.

What is the exact role of the department in issuing of NOCs to factories?

We are not a licensing department and do not directly deal with the public. It is always the police or the concerned civic agency that sends the case to us for a recommendation. We inspect and check the building for fire safety standards. If not satisfied, we do not issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC). We do not have field survey staff unlike the police department or the MCD to go and check all the buildings whether they have NOC or not. When there is a fire incident, our primary duty is to go and extinguish the fire. If we come to know that the building doesn’t have NOC, we inform concerned officials.

Is there nothing that can be done to save such lives?

No amount of regulation will put an end to this disaster. We have to work on public awareness, education, and creating technical ‘know-how’. We get around 30,000 calls every year. The govt gives me Rs 300-400 crore every year to buy equipment. But why should we even need this equipment? There should be no fire. Nobody is focusing on the aspect of how to prevent such incidents. We are fully geared up and technologically sound to prevent any calamity but the time has now come to change our strategy.

Are you planning to increase the fleet strength?

Delhi received the highest budget for fire services, Rs 650 crore in 2023. This is the highest budget any state has ever received. We are utilizing this amount to buy modern tech and equipment for firefighting. Currently, there is no shortage of staff in our services. There are sanctioned posts. We are in the process of filling up 500 posts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg tells Ujwal Jalali that they are prepared to tackle fire emergencies during the upcoming Deepawali festival. Excerpts: How well prepared are you to tackle any exigency during the festival of Deepawali? See, the Delhi Fire Service is the first responder in almost every type of emergency. It is a common thing that fire incidents rise during the Deepawali festival but I can assure you that the department is fully prepared to tackle any emergency. The fire department receives 150-160 calls every day in this festival season. Every year, we repair all the fire tenders and other equipment beforehand so that we are fully prepared to do our job. We have even begun restricting the leaves of our staff to ensure the availability of manpower. What factors lead to an increase in fire incidents on the day of Deepawali festival? There are multiple factors involved and the use of firecrackers is the most prominent one. However, we are expecting a dip in the total number of fire calls as there is a blanket ban on the use of firecrackers. But we are not lowering our guard and are fully prepared to tackle any fire-related emergency that may arise on Diwali night. This year, around 2,500 firefighters will be on duty to tackle emergencies.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What extra measures you are going to take on the night of the festival? The fire department has been doing extra deployment at different locations to reduce the travel time in cases of any emergency. The fire stations and appliances are also kept in readiness to meet any eventuality. We have identified several hotspots, areas that are prone to fire incidents and will deploy a water tender each at these around 30 vulnerable locations. Please tell us about the equipment inducted by the department to traverse congested lanes. We have added a water mist system that is mounted on motorcycles (MCFR). These motorcycles fitted with fire-fighting equipment are quick and can immediately reach the incident spot without any delay. The bike is fitted with two water cylinders which the firemen have to ultimately carry on their back during the fire-fighting operation. The vehicle is useful to tackle small fires, electric fires, fires in the incipient stage or till the backup support reaches. We are also introducing SUVs like Tata Yodha with firefighting equipment and GPS enabled automatic vehicle tracking system. We have recently acquired 24 vehicles that will be placed at some strategic locations. What is the exact role of the department in issuing of NOCs to factories? We are not a licensing department and do not directly deal with the public. It is always the police or the concerned civic agency that sends the case to us for a recommendation. We inspect and check the building for fire safety standards. If not satisfied, we do not issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC). We do not have field survey staff unlike the police department or the MCD to go and check all the buildings whether they have NOC or not. When there is a fire incident, our primary duty is to go and extinguish the fire. If we come to know that the building doesn’t have NOC, we inform concerned officials. Is there nothing that can be done to save such lives? No amount of regulation will put an end to this disaster. We have to work on public awareness, education, and creating technical ‘know-how’. We get around 30,000 calls every year. The govt gives me Rs 300-400 crore every year to buy equipment. But why should we even need this equipment? There should be no fire. Nobody is focusing on the aspect of how to prevent such incidents. We are fully geared up and technologically sound to prevent any calamity but the time has now come to change our strategy. Are you planning to increase the fleet strength? Delhi received the highest budget for fire services, Rs 650 crore in 2023. This is the highest budget any state has ever received. We are utilizing this amount to buy modern tech and equipment for firefighting. Currently, there is no shortage of staff in our services. There are sanctioned posts. We are in the process of filling up 500 posts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp