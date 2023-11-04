Consider representation by outfit to delve into Taj Mahal’s history, ASI told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to consider a representation by a right-wing outfit seeking directions to publish the “correct history” of the Taj Mahal. Disposing a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by Hindu Sena, which claimed that Mughal emperor Shah Jahan did not construct the Taj Mahal and only carried out renovation of the palace of Raja Man Singh, a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma noted that similar pleas were moved by the petitioner in the Supreme Court.

The apex court had allowed it to withdraw the prayers after it refused to entertain the plea, saying PILs were not meant for seeking a “fishing enquiry” and courts were not there to reopen history. The petitioner then proposed to give a representation to the ASI. On Friday, petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav’s counsel told the high court that he gave a representation to the ASI in January this year but has not received any response yet.

The bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, was told that the ASI is yet to decide on the representation. The high court asked the ASI to consider the representation. In the plea, the petitioner asked the Centre, the National Archives of India and the Uttar Pradesh government to remove ‘historically wrong facts’ related to the construction of the Taj Mahal from history books.

It also urged the ASI to investigate the age of the Taj Mahal and the existence of the palace of Raja Man Singh. The petitioner claimed that they had conducted ‘deep study and research’ about the Taj Mahal and that it is important to rectify facts of history and impart correct information to the people about the monument.

“Further, the book titled Taj Museum mentions that the dead body of Mumtaz Mahal was interred under a temporary domed structure within the land premises of Raja Jai Singh. It is pertinent to mention that there is no account which states that the mansion of Raja Man Singh was demolished to construct Taj Mahal,” the plea argued.

