Delhi Transport Corporation bus rams into over a dozen vehicles, one killed

The bus hit a car, then an e-rickshaw and two-wheelers parked on the side of a road, they said.

Published: 04th November 2023 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) low-floor electric bus rammed into more than a dozen vehicles in Rohini South here on Saturday, killing a man, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika.

Police have the CCTV footage of the crash.

A man died on the spot while another was injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured was hospitalised and further investigations are underway, they said.

