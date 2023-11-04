Man selling morphed photographs of Hindu goddesses online arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police arrested the mastermind behind the dissemination of morphed obscene images of Hindu goddesses using fake email accounts, a senior officer said on Friday. The accused, identified as Adarsh Saini (21), a resident of Uttarakhand, was allegedly responsible for circulating offensive images of Hindu deities.

DCP (IFSO) Dr Hemant Tiwari said that the arrest marks a crucial milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime and to preempt the nefarious design to spread hatred among communities to disturb communal harmony.

Sharing details of the case, the officer stated that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) forwarded a complaint sent to them by an individual named Apurva Verma regarding the online circulation of offensive images of Hindu goddesses. Accordingly, an FIR was registered and a probe was initiated.

“Initially it was revealed that the sender of offensive content went under the identity Rahul Kumar and shared his bank account details to receive money from the willing buyers of offensive content,” the DCP said.

The suspect, Rahul Kumar, was traced in Darbhanga, Bihar, and examined at length, but his involvement was not found in the case.It was then revealed that someone was using his name and details to malign his image and to implicate him in a false case by circulating offensive images under his name. After assistance from tech experts, the police were able to track down the accused in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that he had recently completed his BBA from IMS Unison University, Dehradun, and started dealing in online gaming on various online gaming platforms. He had created gaming websites and used to provide gaming IDs to customers, and in return, he got some earnings.

“He told us that one Rahul Kumar created a gaming website that resembled his website, and this resulted in a significant decrease in his business. To take revenge, he hatched a conspiracy to implicate Rahul Kumar in a fake case, obtained all the details of Rahul Kumar, and circulated offensive content online using his details,” he said.

The accused himself, under another fake name, filed complaints with the police and the DCW and pursued continuously to take legal action against Rahul Kumar.

Technically skilled; stole identity of Bihar resident

The suspect, Rahul Kumar, was traced in Darbhanga, Bihar, and examined at length, but his involvement was not found in the case. According to the officer, the criminal was using sophisticated techniques to conceal his identity, operating under various impersonated email accounts to carry out his malicious activities. However, after help from tech experts, the cops were able to track down the accused in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

