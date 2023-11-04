Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya linked with shuttle bus service

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shuttle bus service connecting the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya with metro stations in its vicinity has been introduced to facilitate visitors. The culture minister on Friday said that at the request of the museum’s management, the Delhi government’s transport department has agreed to run dedicated bus services in a loop connecting Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which is located at Teen Murti roundabout.

The ministry said that the museum is continuously exploring the modality of convenience for the visitors and it was noticed that visitors were experiencing difficulties in reaching it. Soon, depending on the response, service will also be available from the metro station at Lok Kalyan Marg.

“The visitors to Sangrahalaya can thus come and return to their respective places by this shuttle bus service. The ticketed bus service will run every hour from Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. It is also being examined if the ticket to Sangrahalaya may be made available while boarding the bus,” said the ministry.

The bus service started on November 1. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 April last year, the museum has become one of the sought-after destinations for children, students, senior researchers and tourists, both domestic and foreign, in the national capital. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is clocking about 2000 visitors daily.

“Every visitor takes away the unique message of India’s journey in a parliamentary democracy along with its developmental success. The Sangrahalaya will soon have the distinction of 7 lakh visitors since the inaugural ceremony,” said the ministry.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya also has a popular light and sound show which presents the remarkable journey of India’s space programme since Independence in which Chandrayaan is the latest success.A second light and sound show displaying the women warriors (Veeranganas) of India is also set to be launched in November.

