Home Cities Delhi

Sensitise students to eschew bursting of firecrackers, Delhi education department tells teachers

The principal secretary of the Department of Environment and Forest, had written to the education department regarding steps to sensitise students not to use burst firecrackers on Diwali.

Published: 04th November 2023 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police personnel wear anti-pollution masks in Mayur Vihar on Friday. (R) A family dons face masks while rising a two-wheeler. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Traffic police personnel wear anti-pollution masks in Mayur Vihar on Friday. (R) A family dons face masks while rising a two-wheeler. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The education department has issued a notification to the schools to ask students not to burst firecrackers this year owing to the air pollution levels in the national capital. The teachers were asked to initiate steps to sensitise students not to burst crackers.

The principal secretary of the Department of Environment and Forest, had written to the education department regarding steps to sensitise students not to use burst firecrackers on Diwali to ensure a pollution-free festival, following which the education department wrote to the heads of schools of government schools, government-aided schools and private unaided schools and recognised schools to generate awareness/sensitisation among all the students of the schools to control air pollution.

The letter to the education department said, “Delhi government had announced the reimposition of a ban on manufacturing storage, sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in NCT of Delhi during this festival season till January 1, 2024. Directions under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 have also been issued on October 6 by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The move had come as part of an action plan to curb pollution levels during the winter season.”

“Collective efforts are necessary to reduce air pollution levels across Delhi and NCR especially during winter season due to adverse meteorological conditions prevalent throughout the Indo Gangetic Plain. The role of students is vital when we think of taking effective steps to control air pollution. Ecological clubs and parents and teachers’ meetings in the schools may help in raising the awareness among the public,” it stated.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecrackers air pollution Air quality Delhi NRC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp