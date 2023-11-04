Sensitise students to eschew bursting of firecrackers, Delhi education department tells teachers

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The education department has issued a notification to the schools to ask students not to burst firecrackers this year owing to the air pollution levels in the national capital. The teachers were asked to initiate steps to sensitise students not to burst crackers.

The principal secretary of the Department of Environment and Forest, had written to the education department regarding steps to sensitise students not to use burst firecrackers on Diwali to ensure a pollution-free festival, following which the education department wrote to the heads of schools of government schools, government-aided schools and private unaided schools and recognised schools to generate awareness/sensitisation among all the students of the schools to control air pollution.

The letter to the education department said, “Delhi government had announced the reimposition of a ban on manufacturing storage, sale and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in NCT of Delhi during this festival season till January 1, 2024. Directions under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 have also been issued on October 6 by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. The move had come as part of an action plan to curb pollution levels during the winter season.”

“Collective efforts are necessary to reduce air pollution levels across Delhi and NCR especially during winter season due to adverse meteorological conditions prevalent throughout the Indo Gangetic Plain. The role of students is vital when we think of taking effective steps to control air pollution. Ecological clubs and parents and teachers’ meetings in the schools may help in raising the awareness among the public,” it stated.

