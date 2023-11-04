Smog continues to hold Delhi by the throat

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air pollution continued to be categorized as ‘hazardous’ on Friday in the national capital, with AQI reported to hover around the 500 mark in some parts of it on Friday afternoon. The sun remained eclipsed by the smog throughout the day, and citizens complained of itchy eyes and dry coughs.

Areas like Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh and Mundka recorded AQI levels in ‘severe’ category, that is, above the 400 AQI mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. This situation prompted a ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of primary schools in the capital last evening.

Government agencies have further warned that pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next 15-20 days due to a surge in farm fires along with a drop in the temperature and air speed. Keeping the situation in mind and to support the government in tackling the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board issued an advisory about air pollution.

“Walk or use cycles for small distances. Share a ride to work or use public transport; People, whose positions allow working from home, may do so; Do not use coal and wood for heating purposes; Individual house owners may provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open burning and lastly combine errands and reduce trips,” the advisory said.

The Centre’s pollution control panel invoked GRAP III on Thursday, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR. Under this stage, restrictions are also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The Delhi administration, which has stepped up measures to tackle the pollution menace, has deployed anti-smog guns in several places such as Anand Vihar, Kashmiri Gate ISBT, ITO, Pusa Road, Jahangirpuri, Narela Industrial area, and Burari Crossing, officials said.

