Home Cities Delhi

Smog continues to hold Delhi by the throat

Government agencies have further warned that pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next 15-20 days due to a surge in farm fires along with a drop in the temperature and air speed.

Published: 04th November 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2023 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles ply on a busy stretch amid low visibility due to smog in Ghaziabad on Thursday | pti

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air pollution continued to be categorized as ‘hazardous’ on Friday in the national capital, with AQI reported to hover around the 500 mark in some parts of it on Friday afternoon.  The sun remained eclipsed by the smog throughout the day, and citizens complained of itchy eyes and dry coughs.

Areas like Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh and Mundka recorded AQI levels in ‘severe’ category, that is, above the 400 AQI mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. This situation prompted a ban on non-essential construction work and the closure of primary schools in the capital last evening.

Government agencies have further warned that pollution levels could worsen in Delhi-NCR over the next 15-20 days due to a surge in farm fires along with a drop in the temperature and air speed. Keeping the situation in mind and to support the government in tackling the issue of air pollution in Delhi NCR, the Central Pollution Control Board issued an advisory about air pollution.

“Walk or use cycles for small distances. Share a ride to work or use public transport; People, whose positions allow working from home, may do so; Do not use coal and wood for heating purposes; Individual house owners may provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open burning and lastly combine errands and reduce trips,” the advisory said.

The Centre’s pollution control panel invoked GRAP III on Thursday, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR. Under this stage, restrictions are also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.          

The Delhi administration, which has stepped up measures to tackle the pollution menace, has deployed anti-smog guns in several places such as Anand Vihar, Kashmiri Gate ISBT, ITO, Pusa Road, Jahangirpuri, Narela Industrial area, and Burari Crossing, officials said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Smog Air Quality Air pollution Delhi NCR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp