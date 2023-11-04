Take remedial action at once: NGT to chief secretaries on Delhi air quality

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the chief secretaries of the national capital and neighbouring states where Air Quality Index has dipped to severe, very poor and poor to take immediate remedial action and submit an action taken report within a week.

The tribunal, headed by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, also issued notice to the chief secretaries, chairman, CAQM, member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, and National Task Force through its head secretary while impleading them.

“A serious condition is reflected in various cities in air quality bulletins. Hence, immediate action is required for prevention and control of the air pollution in these cities to ensure better air quality,” the tribunal noted.

Directing the action taken report reflecting compliance with directions issued by the tribunal from time to time, the green court posted the matter for further hearing on November 10. The body noted that the power of the tribunal to take suo-motu cognizance of the matter was upheld by the Supreme Court in the issue.

The green court was dealing with an application registered in the suo moto exercise of powers based on the air quality bulletins of CPCB posted on their website in respect of the Air Quality Index (AQI) for different cities from October 20 to November 1. As per reports, apart from Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, and Gurugram, over 50 cities are reeling under the worsening air quality, the plea said.

