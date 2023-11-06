2 killed in blast in Delhi's Narela while making firecrackers at home

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as two people were killed while allegedly making firecrackers at their home in north Delhi’s Narela area when inflammable material often used in the manufacture of firecrackers exploded before them, a police official said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Gaurav, 20 years of age, a resident of Tikri Khurd village and Sahil, a resident of Najafgarh.

A senior police official said information was received from Sri Raja Satyawadi Harishchandra Hospital under the jurisdiction of Narela Industrial Area police station regarding two people who were brought in dead with severe burn injuries. After the police inquiry it was revealed that both the deceased were friends and Sahil had visited Gaurav’s place on November 3, “According to the statements of parents and neighbours, Gaurav used put up a ‘rehdi’ (informal stall) of Diwali items like lamp, cotton, diyas, etc. and had stored potash and ‘gandhak’ (camphor) at his place to be used during Diwali,” the officer said.

He added that as it appears, a mixture of potash and ‘gandhak’, stored at the victim’s place, caused the explosion. Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR under sections 285 (negligent conduct concerning fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct concerning explosive substance) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and have begun investigation

