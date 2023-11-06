Home Cities Delhi

Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Published: 06th November 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi pollution, Delhi air quality, Delhi smog

A view of Kartavya Path in Delhi covered in thick layer of smog, 2023. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a high-level meeting on Monday amid rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other related departments will be part of the meeting.

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The national capital is grappling with a massive health crisis linked to escalating pollution levels. The city has been consistently making headlines as one of the most polluted cities in the world, with air quality often reaching hazardous levels.

Doctors say, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.

READ MORE | Poison in the air as Delhi grapples with massive health due to increased pollution

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Pollution Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp