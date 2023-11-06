Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a high-level meeting on Monday amid rising pollution levels in the national capital.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other related departments will be part of the meeting.

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category for the fifth day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The national capital is grappling with a massive health crisis linked to escalating pollution levels. The city has been consistently making headlines as one of the most polluted cities in the world, with air quality often reaching hazardous levels.

Doctors say, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.

