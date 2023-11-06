Delhi police book father-son duo for 'provoking' pet dog to attack, bite neighbour

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked a man and his son for allegedly provoking their pet dog to bite their neighbour in Swaroop Nagar here, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday after the victim objected to the dog, a Pitbull, defecating in front of her house, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the owners "provoked and unleashed" their dog on her and she was bitten in four different places, including her right leg and hand.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her neighbours for treatment.

A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the dog can be seen attacking the woman while some passersby try to save her.

"A woman had filed a complaint on Friday that she was attacked by a Pitbull dog after its owner provoked and unleashed the pet. The incident happened after the woman asked the owner to stop the pet from defecating in front of her house in Swaroop Nagar area," a senior police official told PTI.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked a man and his son for allegedly provoking their pet dog to bite their neighbour in Swaroop Nagar here, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Friday after the victim objected to the dog, a Pitbull, defecating in front of her house, they said. According to the complaint filed by the woman, the owners "provoked and unleashed" their dog on her and she was bitten in four different places, including her right leg and hand.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She was rushed to a nearby hospital by her neighbours for treatment. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media in which the dog can be seen attacking the woman while some passersby try to save her. "A woman had filed a complaint on Friday that she was attacked by a Pitbull dog after its owner provoked and unleashed the pet. The incident happened after the woman asked the owner to stop the pet from defecating in front of her house in Swaroop Nagar area," a senior police official told PTI. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp