Delhi woman severely injured in Pit Bull attack near her home 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman was attacked and bitten multiple times by her neighbour’s pet dog in north Delhi Swaroop Nagar area after she objected to defecation by the pet in front of her house. The incident occurred on Friday and was captured on a CCTV camera where the woman could be seen confronting her neighbour about their pet defecating on her doorstep. The argument suddenly turned violent and their neighbour’s 20-year-old son was seen pushing the woman.

Almost simultaneously, the pet also attacked her. The ferocious Pit Bull attacked the woman multiple times and then was caught by the people. Swaroop Nagar police received the information about the incident on Friday. “Our team found that the injured Riya Devi was admitted to a hospital. The medico-legal case report was received at the hospital. It showed physical assault and dog bite,” said a police officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A woman was attacked and bitten multiple times by her neighbour’s pet dog in north Delhi Swaroop Nagar area after she objected to defecation by the pet in front of her house. The incident occurred on Friday and was captured on a CCTV camera where the woman could be seen confronting her neighbour about their pet defecating on her doorstep. The argument suddenly turned violent and their neighbour’s 20-year-old son was seen pushing the woman. Almost simultaneously, the pet also attacked her. The ferocious Pit Bull attacked the woman multiple times and then was caught by the people. Swaroop Nagar police received the information about the incident on Friday. “Our team found that the injured Riya Devi was admitted to a hospital. The medico-legal case report was received at the hospital. It showed physical assault and dog bite,” said a police officer. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });