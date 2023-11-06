Poison in the air as Delhi grapples with massive health due to increased pollution

Ashish Srivastava By

The national capital is grappling with a massive health crisis linked to escalating pollution levels. The city has been consistently making headlines as one of the most polluted cities in the world, with air quality often reaching hazardous levels.

Hospitals across the city are overwhelmed with patients whose chronic respiratory conditions like bronchitis, asthma etc have exacerbated. A sharp rise is being seen in patients seeking treatment for pollution-related health issues.

Dr Anant Mohan, head of the department of pulmonology at AIIMS, said there is a significant increase in patients who are coming with worsening symptoms of their heart and lung-related illnesses.“Besides, those who don’t have such issues are coming with upper and lower respiratory tract problems. Much of it can probably be attributed to the current environment,” he added.

While the OPDs are filled with patients of upper respiratory tract issues, the wards and ICU are filled with patients of lower respiratory tract illnesses. In many hospitals, up to 50 per cent of the beds in ICUs and wards are occupied with patients who are suffering from respiratory diseases.

However, this season, patients with no history of such diseases are also turning towards the health centres with severe symptoms and eventually being diagnosed with pneumonia and acute bronchitis. Hospitals are also noting an increased influx of patients suffering from COPD, asthma-like symptoms, chest congestion and other issues. A large chunk of them are requiring hospitalisation.

Doctors are attributing this trend to the hazardous rise in pollution.“The patients are exhibiting all the symptoms of upper to lower respiratory tract issues. It shows that the pollution is now affecting their lungs deeply. Half of our ICU and ward is filled with cases of respiratory diseases. But a significant number among them are those who did not have a history of respiratory illnesses but suffered asthma-like attacks and severe viral infection like Pneumonia,” said Dr Davinder Kundra, consultant pulmonologist at Manipal Hospital.“Meanwhile, the problems have increased among the patients with a history of respiratory illnesses and they are also being admitted to the ICU,” he added.

“Due to pollution, we are seeing a surge in patients on a daily basis, primarily in the age bracket of 35 to 75. Notably, it’s important to emphasize that a significant portion of these patients do not have a history of asthma. As of now, we have 28 beds occupied, with 14 of those being in the ICU, and 2 patients on ventilators,” says Dr Ambarish Joshi, senior pulmonologist, Primus Super Specialty Hospital.

These patients have reported a series of discomforting symptoms, which include itchy throats, burning eyes, and exacerbated allergies, along with congested lungs. This diverse age range and the inclusion of patients with various respiratory conditions highlight that these symptoms can affect individuals across different age groups and health backgrounds,” he added.

Dr Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant, respiratory and sleep medicine at Aakash Healthcare, said the number of patients complaining of respiratory symptoms like non-resolving cough, throat irritation, sneezing, greyish-coloured sputum and breathlessness, has gone up by twofold in the last 14 days.

“People are coming with an acute attack of asthma, rhinitis and bronchitis, which is being triggered by poor air quality. The cases of pneumonia are increasing gradually and will keep on increasing if the air quality remains this bad. A lot of non-smokers are developing COPD-like changes in their lungs which usually happen when you are an active smoker,” he added.

How long-term exposure impacts health

Air pollution is the presence of one or more contaminants in the atmosphere such as dust, fumes, gas, mist, odour, smoke or vapour, in quantities and duration that can be injurious to human health. The main pathway of exposure from air pollution is through the respiratory tract. Breathing in these pollutants leads to inflammation, oxidative stress, immune suppression, and mutagenicity in cells throughout our body.

Pollutants in the air contain particles known as PM2.5. When inhaled, PM2.5 particles – which are 30 times thinner than a strand of hair – can enter the bloodstream and cause several respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Due to their small size, PM 2.5 particles can pass into our lungs and enter the bloodstream and involve multi-organ system deterioration like the lungs, heart, and brain among others leading to systemic inflammation and carcinogenicity, and ultimately leading to disease.

Doctors said that prolonged exposure to high levels of air pollution is associated with severe adverse impacts on human health including decreased lung function, aggravated asthma, and increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. Many doctors have also raised concern about the ill effects of pollution on prenatal children as the toxins mothers breathe can reach children through the placenta causing damage to multiple organs even before they start breathing.

“The current situation is extremely harmful for everyone but those who have co-morbid conditions are at a higher risk. It’s affecting the lung capacity, heart & brain function. Besides, newborn children and the prenatal stage are also very vulnerable to a highly polluted environment. Children do not develop lungs effectively if exposed to the level of pollution we are facing today,” said Dr Mohan.

Dr Budhraja said the effects of this poor air quality are seen acutely as well as over the years. “It is impairing our immunity and causing damage even at the cellular level, which can lead to the development of almost any disease, infection, allergy, cancer, heart disease, stroke, early death, poor brain function as well as sleep quality,” he said.Dr Joshi said that dust pollution is of major concern, as it significantly contributes to air pollution and health issues and the increasing levels of particulate matter in the air are negatively impacting respiratory health.

Link between pollution and diabetes

A study which is part of ongoing research into chronic diseases in India since 2010, has suggested a direct link between exposure to PM2.5 and type 2 diabetes in India, which is considered to be one of the worst countries for air pollution in the world.

The study showed that one month of exposure to PM2.5 led to increased levels of blood sugar and prolonged exposure of one year or more led to a higher risk of diabetes. It also found that for every 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in annual average PM2.5 level in the two cities, the risk for diabetes increased by 22 per cent. Besides, a recent study conducted at AIIMS said exposure to nitrogen dioxide, even for a short duration, between zero and seven days, leads to an increase in the number of emergency room visits by 53%. This is alarming because an increase in the levels of the more familiar pollutant PM2.5 pushed up the patient load by 19.5% in comparison.

Pollution affects mental health too

The link between air pollution and health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases are well established. Though less well-understood, there is substantial evidence that air pollution also impacts mental health. Past research has associated air pollution with higher levels of stress, psychological distress, increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and depression.

Other research has linked short-term exposure to air pollution with increased risk of death among people with serious mental illness. Dr Om Prakash, deputy medical superintendent, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), said studies suggest that pollution hampers brain function and alters

neuropsychiatric behaviour. “There are many studies that show that pollution deteriorates mental health by exacerbating anxiety, depression, and memory loss. Even during the G-20, it was one of the agenda items. In G-20, it was cited that mental health is affected by patients,” he said.

“Pollution affects all body parts and elevates all the inflammatory markers. The inflammation disturbs the hormonal balance in the body and impairs the neurotransmitters. It leads to a change in behaviour. Studies suggest that every per cent rise in PM2.5 leads to a rise in depressive symptoms, and is significantly associated with increased risk of psychiatric disorders including depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and personality disorder. These findings are more pronounced in areas with higher pollution,” he explained.

