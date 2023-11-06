Home Cities Delhi

Pollution emergency: Odd-even on cards in Delhi as Grap-IV kicks in

Besides, the Delhi government has called a meeting on Monday to discuss implementing stricter curbs under the final stage of the air pollution control plan.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The odd-even vehicle policy may be implemented in the city as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the fourth and final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire Delhi-NCR on Sunday, putting more restrictions in addition to the Stage I, II & III, aimed at curbing further deterioration in the air quality. The GRAP-IV mandates emergency measures and has been invoked after the air quality index plummeted to “severe” levels.

Among the measures, the government has deferred physical classes in schools till November 10 and asked employees to work from home. “GRAP-IV restrictions apply now in light of severe air quality. Citizens are advised to work from home, use public transport and go for car-pooling,” said transport commissioner Ashish Kundra.

In its order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed government and private offices to allow 50% of staff to work from home. It also banned entry of trucks registered outside Delhi except those run on CNG, electric, and BS VI diesel.

The panel also banned Delhi-registered diesel-operated goods vehicles from plying in the city except those carrying essential commodities. Besides, the Delhi government has called a meeting on Monday to discuss implementing stricter curbs under the final stage of the air pollution control plan.

The city’s air quality index worsened from 415 at 4 pm on Saturday to 463 at 3 pm on Sunday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions and a spike in stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring states. The CAQM had invoked stage III of the GRAP on November 2 after the city’s air quality clocked ‘severe’ category for the first in this season.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service pressed 12 fire engines to spray water at several locations to curb air pollution. The Delhi government has announced the closure of all primary schools for two days in an effort to safeguard young children from health-threatening pollution. No relief is likely on Monday as the IMD has forecast no rainfall in the city which could improve the AQI by forcing down air pollutants.

