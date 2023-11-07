Delhi: Autorickshaw rams into police vehicle clearing road for PM’s cavalcade

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In what could have probably turned into a breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security, a speeding and rashly driven auto-rickshaw rammed into a police vehicle which was ahead of the PM’s carcade. The police vehicle was clearing the road for the VVIP movement.

The accident took place around 7.15 pm at Panchsheel Red Light in the New Delhi district on November 4 after which the police booked the alleged driver of the offending vehicle for rash driving. The accused driver was identified as 62-year-old Janki Yadav, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar.

According to the FIR lodged, the police vehicle was moving ahead of the PM’s convoy clearing the road.

“Our car was heading towards Gyarah Murti on SP Marg and around 7.15 pm when we reached Panchsheel Red Light, which was stopped due to VVIP movement, an auto at high speed going towards Budha garden was asked by the traffic policemen to stop but he jumped the red light and crashed into our police vehicle,” the FIR read.

The accused driver was seriously injured in the accident and rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in a police van where he is currently receiving treatment.

Soon after the accident, a police Sub Inspector went to the hospital to take the statement of the alleged victim but he was found unconscious.

“As the patient was in an unconscious state, the police officer went to the spot where the accident happened and spoke to some eye-witnesses -- the police staff which was deployed there,” the FIR read.

The investigation of the accident revealed that the auto driver was asked by the police staff present there to stop but he did not pay heed to their commands and came in front of the VVIP convoy and hit the police vehicle which was moving in front of the carcade.

