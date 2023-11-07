Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Drunk driver mows woman to death; three pedestrians sustain injuries

By Ojasvi Gupta
NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old woman was crushed to death while three others sustained injuries after a rashly driven car ran over them when they were crossing a road in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area on Monday.

The accused driver, identified as Vinay Kumar, who was found in a heavily intoxicated state, was caught hold by the public and handed over to the police.

Sharing details of the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said the Greater Kailash police station received information about a mishap at Archana red light bus stop and found a damaged grey-colored car at the accident site.

“The driver of the car, identified as Vinay (23), was detained by the public and taken into custody by PCR staff. The accused driver was heavily intoxicated (with an alcohol test reading of 280 ml),” said the police officer.

