Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt to give Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to Group B & C employees

Last month, the Central government had also approved bonuses for Group C and nongazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces.

Published: 07th November 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to give a bonus of Rs 7,000 to its 80,000 employees. CM Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing the bonus on Monday, stated that the Delhi government will provide this bonus to all Group B nongazetted and Group C employees on Diwali.

The Chief Minister on Monday informed all the employees about the bonus. “All the employees working in the Delhi government are like our family, and today, I bring good news for them. In the past 8 years, the Delhi government has accomplished remarkable work in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public services, making Delhi a city of dreams.

The most significant role in this has been played by the employees of our government, thanks to their hard work and dedication,” the CM mentioned. “This is the month of festivals, and during this festive time, we are giving a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all our Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. This decision has been taken by the Delhi government,” he stated.

The chief minister further explained that at present, there are approximately 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees in the Delhi government. Providing a bonus to all these employees will incur an expenditure of Rs 56 crore. This will double the joy in our employees’ homes during the festive season. As a government, we have always made efforts to improve the lives of our employees, and this effort will continue in the future as well.

Last month, the Central government had also approved bonuses for Group C and nongazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces. The finance ministry fixed the ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonuses (ad-hoc bonuses) for central government employees at Rs 7,000 for 2022-23.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi govt diwali bonus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp