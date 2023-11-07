Delhi govt to give Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to Group B & C employees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to give a bonus of Rs 7,000 to its 80,000 employees. CM Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing the bonus on Monday, stated that the Delhi government will provide this bonus to all Group B nongazetted and Group C employees on Diwali.

The Chief Minister on Monday informed all the employees about the bonus. “All the employees working in the Delhi government are like our family, and today, I bring good news for them. In the past 8 years, the Delhi government has accomplished remarkable work in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public services, making Delhi a city of dreams.

The most significant role in this has been played by the employees of our government, thanks to their hard work and dedication,” the CM mentioned. “This is the month of festivals, and during this festive time, we are giving a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all our Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. This decision has been taken by the Delhi government,” he stated.

The chief minister further explained that at present, there are approximately 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees in the Delhi government. Providing a bonus to all these employees will incur an expenditure of Rs 56 crore. This will double the joy in our employees’ homes during the festive season. As a government, we have always made efforts to improve the lives of our employees, and this effort will continue in the future as well.

Last month, the Central government had also approved bonuses for Group C and nongazetted Group B rank officials, including paramilitary forces. The finance ministry fixed the ceiling for computing non-productivity linked bonuses (ad-hoc bonuses) for central government employees at Rs 7,000 for 2022-23.

