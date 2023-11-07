Haryana responsible for rise in cases of rampant stubble-burning, alleges AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP has alleged that the ML Khattar-led Haryana government has done nothing to prevent stubble burning, a key factor leading to pollution in Delhi. It said stubble-burning cases were rampant in Sonepat, Panipat, and Rohtak.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said to reduce incidents of stubble burning, the Centre provides funds to Haryana, but the Khattar government has not taken strong measures. “In contrast, Punjab, which doesn’t receive funds from the Centre, has seen fewer cases of farm fires than in the past year,” she said.

Delhi’s environment minister Gopal Rai said buses running on banned fuel from Haryana continue to enter Delhi.

He said Haryana has not responded to his requests for a meeting with his counterpart. “The Centre had to accept in the Economic Survey for 2022-23 that Delhi had the best air quality in the past 8 years. The data from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) shows that compared to the previous year, there has been a 50-67% fall in stubble burning in Punjab,” the AAP spokespersons said.

Sonepat, Panipat and Rohtak named

