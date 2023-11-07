In 'Kaala Paani', I was asked not to speak: Actor Mahadev Singh Lakhawat

Triya Gulati By

Mahadev Singh Lakhawat is earning praise for his performance in the Netflix survival drama Kaala Paani, set in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mahadev’s Pundi is a smuggler. He is Sukant Goyal aka Chiru’s partner-in-crime in the web show. Mahadev has been part of web series like Bambai Meri Jaan, The Family Man and Duranga.

Excerpts of his conversation with TNIE:

How was the experience of shooting in Andaman?

The place is ideal for tourism but not for a film shooting. There are few hotels. We were shooting right after COVID-19 and our schedules were often hindered by cyclones leading to high tide, following which our outdoor shoots used to get delayed by three to four days. Fortunately, we were prepared. We used to complete indoor shooting during that time.

Your entire track is with Chiru aka Sukant Goyal. How was Chiru-Pundi’s on and off screen camaraderie?

He is a very good actor, and I admire his work. We shared our respective researches about Andaman and its culture, its traditions with each other and this helped us in getting into the skin of our characters.

How did you land the role of Pundi?

The moment I read the script, and the monologue, I was impressed with the writing. I told the team that I would audition in an open space, so it took place on the terrace.

What was your biggest challenge?

It was challenging to commit to silence and not act. In theatre, people applaud my storytelling ability. My speech is frequently appreciated as one of my strong suits. In Kaala Paani, I was asked not to speak, and to give minimal expressions.

You have one dialogue in the film—a three-minute monologue. How did you prepare for it?

The monologue was written pretty well. I had a conversation with writer Biswapati Sarkar as well as the directors regarding their expectations. They provided minimal briefing and granted both Sukant and me full freedom to deliver the scene as per our instincts. The biggest challenge for me during the monologue was its delivery. A character who has been quiet in the entire storyline, will suddenly speak so it had to come across naturally. I added subtle nuances to the character without overdoing it—I made it look as if his throat would choke after every one or two sentences since he is not used to speaking and his body language would be different.

Apart from Pundi, which is your favourite character from ‘Kaala Paani’?

Ritu Ghagra (played by Radhika Mehrotra) and Jyotsna Dey (played by Arushi Sharma). They are simple but complex characters. And I must say, Radhika and Arushi have portrayed their characters well. They look effortless on screen.

What are your upcoming projects?

Next up, I have a very interesting comedy project, Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan. The film’s leads are Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi. I also have Sector 36 in the pipeline. It features Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. Currently, I am shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s high-octane actioner, Vedaa, which stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh , and Abhishek Banerjee.

From theatres to the big screen, it has been a long journey. Who was your Inspiration from the film industry?

Pankaj Tripathi sir, who is my senior from the National School of Drama, has always been an inspiration not just to me but to so many people out there. And, of course, Irrfan Khan. This is because my way of processing or the method of achieving a character is quite identical to that of the late actor. I would say that the characters portrayed by Irrfan Khan always have ‘a moment of truth’ and it has always attracted me. This is how I approach my characters as well.

