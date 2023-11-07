Noida sub-inspector probing Elvish Yadav case shunted out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sub-inspector who was investigating the snake venom case in which YouTuber Elvish Yadav is an accused has been shunted and the matter transferred to another Noida police station, officials said.

The investigating officer, SI Sandeep Chaudhary, was the in-charge of Noida’s Sector 49 police station and has been transferred to police lines.

“The station in-charge Sector-49, Noida, has been transferred to the Reserve Police Line due to his inability to effectively control crime,” a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

A senior officer on Monday requesting anonymity said the case has been handed over to Sector 20 police station for further investigation.

“The forensic test result of the vial containing the 20 ml suspected snake venom is yet to come out. Further probe would be done accordingly. Elvish Yadav is yet to be called for inquiry,” the officer said.

Noida Police has lodged an FIR against six named persons, including Yadav, a social media influencer and winner of popular reality OTT show “Bigg Boss”, for alleged use of snake venom at rave parties under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the IPC on November 3.

The five accused were arrested on November 3, while nine snakes, including five cobras, were rescued from a banquet hall, and 20 ml of suspected snake venom seized from their possession, according to police.

However, police said they were investigating the role of Yadav in the whole episode who was not found at the spot of the incident on November 3.

