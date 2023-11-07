Tech corner: The OnePlus Open, the Leica ZM11 and more

Ashok Pandian By

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

ONEPLUS OPEN

OnePlus has a marvellous new phone called the Open which provides Dual displays with ProXDR tech as well as a Pixel Stacked set of cameras (designed with Hasselblad), which provide incredible imaging and video solutions. The Open is durable, compact and light compared to other foldable phones in the market, at 239 grams. The device is also built from aerospace materials including Titanium alloy and carbon fibre and sports a superfluid AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. For audio, you also get multi-spatial speakers, which provide ultra-clear and realistic audio. Running on a Snapdragon 8 gen 2 SOC with 16 GB RAM and 67W charging, there’s Wi-Fi 7 and a 4,805 mAh battery. Now, this is a rockstar smartphone! Pre-order now. oneplus.in.

BOROSIL BEST DIGI AIR FRYER

This air fryer not only saves time and effort but also helps achieve your health goals while keeping food

flavours intact. With a 6.1-litre air fryer basket, it’s easy to cook larger batches while using 90 per cent less oil, thus ensuring the dishes are tasty and healthy at the same time. Cooking nourishing meals is easy with an 8-in-1 functionality, eight pre-set menus and a food thermometer. It also has an interactive touch panel and a digital control panel for controls and an open-top horizontal design for even cooking. myborosil.com

LEXAR JUMPDRIVE F35

The new fingerprint-enabled pen drive JumpDrive F35 USB 3.0 from Lexar comes with up to 3,000 MB/s read performance and 256 AES encryption for safety. Designed for those who demand the highest level of data security, the drive can use fingerprint authentication to protect sensitive data from unauthorised access. The drive also has USB 3.0 support, transfer speeds up to 300 MB/s and a three-year limited warranty.

LEICA ZM 11

The ZM 11 aims to bridge the craftsmanship of watchmaking with the essence of photography. A

watch for every moment, the ZM 11 is sophisticated, robust and full of details, from its luxurious finish to outstanding features. There’s a highly accurate Swiss automatic movement inside designed and manufactured in partnership with Chronode SA. It’s water resistant (up to 100 metres) and comes with an easy change strap system.

BOULT CURVE MAX

Boult’s Curve Max is a neckband-type headphone that provides clear audio, 24-hour playtime with 10

minutes of charge and Type C charging. It sports 13 mm drivers powered by proprietary BoomX tech. Curve Max has overall battery life exceeding 100 hours and is equipped with ENC to filter ambient noise and is IPX5 water-resistant. boultaudio.com

BELKIN BOOSTCHARGE PRO

This unique powerbank with a fast wireless charger for Apple Watch and power bank 10K is part of the BoostCharge Pro Range. It is ideal for travel and essential for Apple device users. The fully charged charger lets me charge my iPhone, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch on the go seamlessly. I haven’t come across such a slim, good-looking wireless charger that does all three. Charging speeds are up to 20 W for the iPhone (0-80 per cent in 45 minutes), 7.5 W for Apple Watches (45 minutes) and max speed possible for the AirPods Pro.

