AAP to hold ‘referendum’ if CM Kejriwal is held

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday said his party will hold ‘nukkad sabhas’ (street meetings) in the national capital as well as in other states to conduct a referendum on whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should run the government from Tihar Jail or submit his resignation if he is nabbed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Pathak comments came after Kejriwal, who had missed his appearance with the ED on November 2 in an alleged money-laundering case, met the party councillors. “The BJP think that when he (Kejriwal) goes to jail, he will resign. After that, the BJP wants to dismantle the AAP and break its people, as attempted previously.

Their entire plan has been in the works for 1.5 years, focusing on how to arrest Satyendar Jain first, then Manish Sisodia, followed by Sanjay Singh, and finally Kejriwal. Their sole objective is for everyone to go to jail, and then they will resign. In this way, it will be very easy to weaken the AAP,” Pathak said. The AAP MLA said the councillors told Kejriwal,

“If the PM has the courage and arrests you [Kejriwal], then you have to run the government from jail. We cannot let their objective succeed.” Pathak said when a government was formed for 49 days in 2013, it caused a nationwide sensation. “If Kejriwal is put in jail, the government will run in the same way as it did during those 49 days.”

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal had called a similar meeting with his party MLAs “If he is arrested, he will continue to be chief minister since he has been given the mandate by the people,” Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said, adding that officers will go to jail for meetings. In April, Kejriwal was questioned for nearly nine hours by the CBI in a liquor policy case.

