Bad days for upscale Dwarka societies; RWAs powerless

Ojasvi Gupta By

Express News Service

A Resident Welfare Association (RWA) plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth conduct of operations and harmonious relations between the members. But do the RWAs have the necessary power or resources to tackle the resident’s problems is arguable, especially in Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats.

It has been observed that issues related to societies are only addressed once the problem reaches its threshold or a formal complaint is filed rather than taking precautionary measures. Dwarka, an upscale locality in South-West Delhi, is connected extensively with metro lines and has proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, housed dozens of DDA and private societies.

However, at times the residents of the societies grapple with issues like open drainages, parking problems, dogbiting, encroachment, and illegal occupation of garages. Sumit Gupta, a resident of a DDA society in Sector-22, has been living in the society for the last 22 years.

Facing several issues, including alleged encroachment by one of his neighbours, Gupta has multiple times approached the RWAs. “I have filed several complaints to the concerned authorities to stop the encroachment, however, there has been no action or response as of now. The encroachment will alter the basic design of the building and can lead to roof or wall collapse.

RWA says it does not have necessary powers to stop the illegal encroachment” Gupta said. Another resident, Rama Shankar said, “Dogs have become a problem. It was only the day before yesterday that my grandson got bit by a stray dog in the society.

However, upon an official complaint, I was informed that the stray dog couldn’t be displaced from society, even if the RWA wants as it is sterilized.” Shrinking parking is another major problem that several residents have highlighted. In many places, the parking space has been occupied with old cars whose permits had expired.

Moreover, many residents have been keeping more number of cars parked than allowed. The government-appointed agencies should visit societies for towing these cars for scarping while strict action must be taken by the association against the residents violating the society rules, a senior member of the RWA advised.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

A Resident Welfare Association (RWA) plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth conduct of operations and harmonious relations between the members. But do the RWAs have the necessary power or resources to tackle the resident’s problems is arguable, especially in Delhi Development Authority (DDA) flats. It has been observed that issues related to societies are only addressed once the problem reaches its threshold or a formal complaint is filed rather than taking precautionary measures. Dwarka, an upscale locality in South-West Delhi, is connected extensively with metro lines and has proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, housed dozens of DDA and private societies. However, at times the residents of the societies grapple with issues like open drainages, parking problems, dogbiting, encroachment, and illegal occupation of garages. Sumit Gupta, a resident of a DDA society in Sector-22, has been living in the society for the last 22 years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Facing several issues, including alleged encroachment by one of his neighbours, Gupta has multiple times approached the RWAs. “I have filed several complaints to the concerned authorities to stop the encroachment, however, there has been no action or response as of now. The encroachment will alter the basic design of the building and can lead to roof or wall collapse. RWA says it does not have necessary powers to stop the illegal encroachment” Gupta said. Another resident, Rama Shankar said, “Dogs have become a problem. It was only the day before yesterday that my grandson got bit by a stray dog in the society. However, upon an official complaint, I was informed that the stray dog couldn’t be displaced from society, even if the RWA wants as it is sterilized.” Shrinking parking is another major problem that several residents have highlighted. In many places, the parking space has been occupied with old cars whose permits had expired. Moreover, many residents have been keeping more number of cars parked than allowed. The government-appointed agencies should visit societies for towing these cars for scarping while strict action must be taken by the association against the residents violating the society rules, a senior member of the RWA advised. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp