Bonus for MCD staff: CM Kejriwal says work conditions to improve

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that all Group B, Group C, and Group D non-gazetted employees of Municipal Corporation on Delhi (MCD) will get a bonus of `7,000 each and a bonus of Rs 1,200 will be given to the raw employees working continuously in MCD for the last three years.

The CM said that after the formation of the AAP government in MCD, the government is gradually fixing the system. Kejriwal claimed that significant improvements have been taking place one after another in the MCD since the AAP government came to power. Kejriwal asserted that the AAP government is gradually working to improve the system, and now, all employees are receiving their salaries on time every month.

People remember that in the past, the MCD employees had to go on strikes to receive their salaries. After 14 years, the MCD employees are once again receiving their salaries on time. The CM said, “The government has now made more than 6,000 sanitation workers in the MCD permanent. Now, cleanliness is being ensured in every street and neighbourhood of Delhi.

We believe that when employees are content, they will work diligently for the benefit of the public.” He continued, “All employees of the MCD are part of our family. During this festive season, there is a significant announcement for all MCD employees. The Delhi government, under the AAP, has decided to provide a Diwali bonus of Rs 7,000 to all non-gazetted Group D, Group C, and Group B employees of the MCD. Additionally, nonpermanent employees who have been working continuously for the past three years will receive a bonus of Rs 1,200.”

The Delhi CM had on Monday announced to give a bonus of Rs 7,000 to its 80,000 employees. Kejriwal, while announcing the bonus on Monday, stated that the Delhi government will provide this bonus to all Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees on Diwali. “This is the month of festivals, and during this festive time, we are giving a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all our Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. This decision has been taken by the Delhi government,” the CM said.

Delhi mayor announces Diwali bonus for employees

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday announced that the municipal corporation’s non-gazetted employees from three different categories will get a bonus, terming it a “big gift” on Diwali for them.

“The AAP government in MCD under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is happy to inform that we are going to give bonuses to our workers, and non-gazetted employees from ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories. This is a big gift to all of them on Diwali,” she said. The mayor said employees in these three groups will receive a bonus of Rs 6,900 while eligible daily-wage workers will get Rs 1,184.

