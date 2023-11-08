Delhi High Court orders implementation of strict fire safety norms at Azad Market

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct regular inspections of the Azad Market area to identify potential violators of fire safety norms, observing that the court “cannot turn a blind eye towards any potential violations of Fire Norms.”

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela made the remark while dealing with a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to conduct a survey in order to identify unauthorized and illegal construction in the Azad Market and to take action against such properties situated in the area.

Noting that the MCD had taken action to clear the area of unauthorized and illegal constructions, the court expressed its inability to ignore potential violations of fire safety norms. “This court cannot turn a blind eye towards any potential violations of Fire Norms.

Accordingly, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Fire Services are directed to ensure scrupulous and rigorous enforcement of the Fire Norms pertaining to premises specified under Rule 27 of the Delhi Fire Rules,” the court ordered.

The bench directed the civic body to conduct regular monitoring of the designated area to ensure that people found violating the Fire Norms are promptly identified and referred to the Fire Prevention Wing. The court further added that in the future if stray individual cases of unauthorized and illegal constructions are found dotting the subject area (Azad Market), the petitioner may approach the Special Task Force (STF) constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as per the Supreme Court order.

“Accordingly, we dispose of the present petition, with liberty to the petitioner to approach the STF if the need so arises,” the court said. The order added, “It is needless to mention that in case the petitioner approaches the STF, they shall make all possible endeavours to dispose of the matter as expeditiously as possible.”

Prompt action against violators, says HC

The bench directed the civic body to conduct regular monitoring of the designated area (Azad Market) to ensure that people found violating the Fire Norms are promptly identified and referred to the Fire Prevention Wing

