Forced into sex-work, escaped minor exposes inter-state gang in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sensational case of flesh trade, two minor girls, both residents of Delhi, were deceitfully taken to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and forced into prostitution but one of the girls escaped after finding an opportunity and narrated the horrors that she had to face in captivity. For the heinous crime, the Delhi Police arrested four people including two women.

They were identified as Noor Jahan (26), Rangepalli alias Jyoti (60), Jahangir alias Kana (35) and Allaudins (38). Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said a case was registered on the statement of the victim girl who stated that accused Jahangir alias Kana’s wife Noorjahan repeatedly came at her home and asked her mother to send her for work outside the city.

However, never revealed her true intentions. According to the official, the accused Noorjahan, who lived near to the victim’s shanty, ultimately convinced her family and handed over the victim girl and also the victim’s minor friend to her husband Jahangir. “The accused Jahangir took both the victim girls to Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and handed them over to a woman, where the victim and her friend were confined in rooms and forced to do illegal activities,” the DCP said.

The victim girl refused to do any of those things and kept shouting. One day, finding an opportunity, she escaped and reached Delhi where she revealed her ordeal to her parents. Accordingly, the parents approached cops who registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and formed a team to nab the culprits.

The accused Jahangir was found as a notorious criminal and a ‘bad character’ of Seemapuri area. He was previously involved in 28 cases and was also declared a proclaimed offender. On August 23, the cops first raided Noor Jahan’s place and she was nabbed. Parallely a team was sent to Anantapur from where they safely rescued the victim girl’s friend.

