Home Cities Delhi

In separate cases, woman cop, student found dead in Delhi

A case has been registered while her body was sent to postmortem, police said adding that her family members have been informed.

Published: 08th November 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 27-year-old lady Police constable was found dead in her rented in northwest Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, police said on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Preeti, a recruit of last year’s batch. According to police, at around 10 pm on Monday, the landlord broke open the door when he found the door was locked from inside and his repeated calls went unanswered.

She was found hanging from the ceiling fan while no suicide note had been found in her house. Preeti was living with her batchmate in the rented 2BHK accommodation and at the time of the incident one among them was present, police said. No foul play has emerged till now and the reason seems to be personal. A case has been registered while her body was sent to postmortem, police said adding that her family members have been informed.

In another case, a 25-year-old student who was preparing for competitive exams was found hanging from a ceiling fan in north Delhi’s Patel Chest area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, they received information about the incident at Christian Colony on Monday at around 10 pm.

Vinay Raj, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room that was locked from the inside, a senior police officer said. The fire brigade was called to open the door, the officer said. Raj was preparing for competitive exams and also completing his studies at an open school. He was also undergoing some medical treatment, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Student dead Woman cop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp