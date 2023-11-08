In separate cases, woman cop, student found dead in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old lady Police constable was found dead in her rented in northwest Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, police said on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Preeti, a recruit of last year’s batch. According to police, at around 10 pm on Monday, the landlord broke open the door when he found the door was locked from inside and his repeated calls went unanswered.

She was found hanging from the ceiling fan while no suicide note had been found in her house. Preeti was living with her batchmate in the rented 2BHK accommodation and at the time of the incident one among them was present, police said. No foul play has emerged till now and the reason seems to be personal. A case has been registered while her body was sent to postmortem, police said adding that her family members have been informed.

In another case, a 25-year-old student who was preparing for competitive exams was found hanging from a ceiling fan in north Delhi’s Patel Chest area, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, they received information about the incident at Christian Colony on Monday at around 10 pm.

Vinay Raj, a resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room that was locked from the inside, a senior police officer said. The fire brigade was called to open the door, the officer said. Raj was preparing for competitive exams and also completing his studies at an open school. He was also undergoing some medical treatment, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

