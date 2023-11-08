Liquor served to Tihar inmates? Jail inquiry panel to investigate

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After reports of liquor being served to inmates surfaced in the media, the Director-General of Prisons Sanjay Beniwal has formed a committee to investigate the allegations. “The probe committee will be headed by a DIG-level officer.

The DG has set a strict deadline for the committee to deliver its findings and submit its report within the next 10 days,” an official told this newspaper.

The official said that action was taken after the authorities took suo-motu cognisance of media reports which claimed that liquor was being served and some extra facilities were being given to prisoners lodged in central jail no 7.

Official sources said the official mentioned in the media report, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), was transferred some time ago. The media report also mentioned the names of Maninder Singh and Shiv Inder Singh of Religare claiming that these high-profile prisoners were also getting some extended facilities.

However, the sources refuted these allegations and said that both of them had been relocated to a Mumbai jail approximately 5 to 6 months ago. The high-security prison has been news of allegedly extending benefits to the prisoners in one or the other way.

