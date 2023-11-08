Labourer cornered by 'criminal gang,' stabbed to death in North West Delhi
NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old labourer was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of unidentified men in the Sultanpuri region of North West Delhi on Monday.
“The deceased Vinod alias Topi was cornered and physically assaulted by a criminal gang led by a person named Rohit.
The gang swarmed Vinod while he was sitting at the Chhath Puja Park near his house. After hitting him with sticks, he was brutally stabbed to death,” a senior police officer said. The assailants fled while Vinod was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Vinod is survived by a wife and two children, aged 10 and 12. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation initiated, the officer said.