Home Cities Delhi

Labourer cornered by 'criminal gang,' stabbed to death in North West Delhi

The gang swarmed Vinod while he was sitting at the Chhath Puja Park near his house. After hitting him with sticks, he was brutally stabbed to death,” a senior police officer said. 

Published: 08th November 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ojasvi Gupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 32-year-old labourer was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of unidentified men in the Sultanpuri region of North West Delhi on Monday.

“The deceased Vinod alias Topi was cornered and physically assaulted by a criminal gang led by a person named Rohit.

The gang swarmed Vinod while he was sitting at the Chhath Puja Park near his house. After hitting him with sticks, he was brutally stabbed to death,” a senior police officer said. The assailants fled while Vinod was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Vinod is survived by a wife and two children, aged 10 and 12. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation initiated, the officer said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stab murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp