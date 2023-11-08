National Green Tribunal seeks ministry’s response on roadside concretisation plan

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has directed the personal appearance of officers from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change and civic authorities over a plea against the concretization of road berms and the removal of concretization around trees to ensure a minimum breathing space in Noida and Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, the interim order of March 23, 2018, prohibiting the concretisation of roadsides in the cities will continue. Impleading the Central Pollution Control Board as a party, the tribunal asked the officers from MOEF&CC, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, CPCB Member Secretary, CEOs of Noida and Greater Noida Authority, and DM, Gautam Budh Nagar to appear before it on the next date, February 22, next year, along with relevant records.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the environmental ministry sought time to file its response. Advocate Akash Vashishtha, appearing for the applicant, relied on the Uttar Pradesh government order issued in 2018, stating that only permeable perforated blocks, fly ash bricks can be used on the roadsides, footpaths, and interlocking tiles, brick on the edge of the footpath, granule subways.

According to the plea, concretization of the ground obstructs groundwater recharge, causes urban heat islands, leads to a loss of biodiversity, water logging, loss of carbon sequestration, and hinders mitigation efforts to curb air pollution.

It has been the consistent position that roadsides and road berms cannot be concretized. “The sudden, alarming increase in ambient temperatures in the last few years is not solely because of seasonal and meteorological factors but also because of these entirely concretized ground surfaces. In the absence of harvesting systems, these roadsides serve as the only medium for natural groundwater recharge, and even these are being usurped for concretization,” the petitioner argued.

