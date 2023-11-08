Home Cities Delhi

‘RWAs struggle to stay afloat, support from authorities missing’: Secretary Rakesh Sharma

RWAs encounters a lot of problems on a day-to-day basis, mostly revolving around electricity, drainage, seepage and parking.

By Express News Service

The Secretary of DDA SFS Flats, Sec-22 RWA Rakesh C Sharma discusses various issues plaguing the societies in an interaction with Ojasvi Gupta. Excerpts:

Main problems being faced by RWA?
RWAs encounters a lot of problems on a day-to-day basis, mostly revolving around electricity, drainage, seepage and parking. We try to solve them on a timely basis. However, sometimes we feel that the desired support from state authorities and official bodies is missing.

Can you elaborate?
RWA, at the end of the day, is like an NGO run by grants and the monthly maintenance fees paid by the residents. At times, RWA becomes powerless and moneyless as, despite multiple requests and reiterations, some residents do not pay the monthly maintenance fee. We take the residents complaints to the BSES, MCD, DDA and Jal Board for action but lack the required power to make them take the required action speedily.

The winter season is approaching, how often are trees pruned?
The pruning of trees becomes a major concern at times. The process of obtaining permission amongst the various stakeholders at times becomes taxing. Even when the Forest department permits the horticulture department, some residents create a ruckus. They fail to understand that timely pruning helps maintain the tree’s health and prevents the blocking of sunlight during winter.

Any advise for residents?
Sharing responsibilities between RWA, official bodies and the residents is of paramount importance. It is also imperative that the residents voice their opinions at general meetings conducted weekly or monthly and timely pay the fee.

