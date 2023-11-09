Bringing Kashmir’s farm to Delhi’s tables

Vernika Awal By

Express News Service

This is Nadur, a dish inspired by Kashmiri lotus stems, which we have given our own take with a nadru cutlet, a yakhni gravy with cockscomb flower (mawal), served with some red rice from Kashmir,” explained chef Vanshika Bhatia, as I excitedly dug into this beautifully plated dish which is part of their Kashmirinspired menu.

What I tasted was a sublime mixture of creamy and delicate yakhni gravy with a strong hint of dried mint, which complimented the bold flavours and textures of the nadru cutlet/kebab it was served with. For any other guest who would taste this dish at OMO Cafe in the coming two weeks, it’ll be one among many delectable dishes that they may have which showcase the chef’s art and expertise, but to me it is much more than that.

The dish was the first thing I tasted off the menu and it harked back to last month, when I spent almost a week with Chef Bhatia and her team at OMO in Kashmir - foraging for ingredients, learning new techniques and understanding the topography of what is known as paradise on earth - Kashmir. At Afshan Rashid’s farm in Pulwama, a few kilometres from the city of Srinagar, we got to experience the making of a traditional Kashmiri wazwan - a celebratory feast.

When I tasted the nadru cutlet, I realised that Chef Bhatia had incorporated the technique of pounding the meat into this vegetarian delight of lotus stems which had been hand pounded with spices before turning them into a cutlet - very similar to the Kashmiri gushtaba. The yakhni gravy was creamy and strong in flavours - again, similar to the gravy of gushtaba.

Similarly, the pumpkin and waer spice fagottini consisting of a traditional pasta stuffed with sweet pumpkin, urad dal cooked in Kashmiri waer masala and immersed in an emulsion of buttered waer masala, contrasted with a sweet murabba made of bumtchoonth or quince was chef’s interpretation of the rich ingredients that are available in Kashmir. The waer masala here came from the farm of another lady called Anjum Yousuf, who runs a farm in Kashmir’s Manasbal area.

Waer masala is a spice cake that is made in Kashmir in every household. The wholesome Kashmiri spices are grounded and mixed together to form the most heady concoction. Waer is spicy and is made as a mixture of Kashmiri wild onions called pran , garlic, ginger, salt, Kashmiri chilli, fennel seeds, cardamom, black Pepper, clove, cumin and mustard oil. This masala is used in almost all the dishes that come under the Kashmiri culinary repertoire and is a way to preserve spices and add warming flavours to the food in the harsh and cold winter months.

Pumpkin fagottini

When in Kashmir, I closely observed how the team of chefs - Bhatia and Ayush Sood, along with their partners at OMO - Deepika Sethi, Muivah Grace and the amicable Athan Zimikwould share a childlike excitement when they’d come across new ingredients and techniques. It was hard to miss the way in which their thinking caps would come on the moment we’d be exposed to a new flavour.

With OMO being an all vegetarian cafe, the challenge for the team was to apply their learnings based on hardcore non-vegetarian Kashmiri fare into a vegetarian only menu, while ensuring that justice is done to all that they took back with them. In turn, this is what has led to the restaurant’s ‘farm to table’ philosophy. Spending time at the cafe last week and trying the new menu, which is a result of our trip to Kashmir, was heartwarming to say the least. It was like being transported back to the land of saffron and chinar, one bite at a time.

To see the product of what we foraged, translating what we saw at the farm to what we ate on our tables. While there are many eateries that serve traditional Kashmiri delicacies in Delhi NCR, what drew me to OMO was the eagerness of the team to travel to a land far away, learn about their food, stories and experiences and then translate it into the food they serve.

Personally, as a writer and a guest, it made me appreciate the food even more because I was part of the process from scratch and got to experience and appreciate food that is grown and the way it reaches our plates. Afterall, the plate is a canvas and the food, a story served to you to savour.

