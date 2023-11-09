Centre, Haryana government to blame for Delhi's air pollution, Khattar not taking action: AAP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court observed that there cannot be a ‘political battle’ over the issue all the time, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the Haryana government of being the ‘biggest culprit’ behind pollution in Delhi.

The party said that the Central and Haryana government did not take any step to address the issue.

The party said that by the order of the Supreme Court, it is the responsibility of the Cabinet Secretary of the Centre to solve the day-to-day problems of pollution. The AAP said that for the increasing pollution, the Central and Haryana governments are responsible; which has been made clear by the SC’s order.

In the order, the Cabinet Secretary of the Centre has been given responsibility to address the pollution issue. AAP leader Durgesh Pathak stated that a dark shadow of pollution has spread over the city and its surrounding areas.

During a time when the central government and its agencies should be working 24/7, the country’s environment minister is occupied with election campaigns in MP and Rajasthan.

“We are thankful to the top court for its recent order, which said that the Cabinet Secretary is responsible for solving the problem of daily pollution at the ground level and you cannot run away from your responsibilities,” he said.

The leader said that it’s unfortunate that when a serious matter is being discussed in the SC, representatives from five states, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP, and Rajasthan, are involved. Only Delhi and Punjab have submitted affidavits. “Besides them, no other state has submitted affidavits?” he asked.

