Delhi pollution: GRAP norms violators fined Rs 1.5 crore

Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Wednesday that open burning of garbage, dumping of construction waste and use of tandoors are among the top violations.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi. ( Express)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has imposed challans worth over 1.5 crores in the last seven days against those found violating norms under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) by the Centre.

The civic body has collected Rs 14.85 lakh from violators fined for open burning of garbage and Rs 1.37 crore for those flouting the C&D waste dumping ban. The MCD has also removed 676 tandoors from restaurants in an attempt to control air pollution. The civic body has issued 297 challans for open burning of garbage and 622 challans for dumping C&D waste to defaulters in seven days.

“Under the MCD’s action against pollution, 297 open burning challans have been imposed amounting to a fine of Rs 14.85 lakh and 622 C&D challans accumulating a fine of Rs 1.37 crore during 01.11.2023 to 07.11.2023,” a statement released by the civic agency stated.

These activities have been banned under the city hovernment’s Winter Action Plan, invoked as part of GRAP Stage IV. The MCD has deployed 517 surveillance teams to curb air pollution in the city. Among the teams, 175 are deputed for day monitoring and 124 for night monitoring to check open burning.

