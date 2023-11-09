Dressing it up and dressing it down

Triya Gulati By

Express News Service

The new crop of under-theradar labels has been creating occasion wear that can easily become an integral part of our wardrobes around the year. One such brand is Udita Bansal’s trueBrowns.

Intending to create designs inspired by traditional Indian roots while offering them in a contemporary style, the brand’s collections strive to seamlessly blend an enchanting range of colours and textures, elegance and comfort.

Above all, you won’t have to stow them away only for occasions – they are the occasion. In a chat with TMS, Bansal talks of ‘Rutba’, the textiles and fabrics used, as well as the decision to foray into men’s wear.

What does Rutba mean? How does it translate into trueBrowns’ festive collection, titled ‘Rutba’?

It represents the idea that every woman possesses a distinctive ‘Rutba’, an image of prestige and authority. It embodies the pursuit of completeness and inner serenity, empowering her to excel in various self-defined

roles.

What is the design philosophy of your brand in general and who is your target audience? When you think of a trueBrown woman, who do you see?

Our goal is to redefine the very essence of celebration. A ‘true- Browns’ woman is someone who embraces a fusion of tradition and modernity. Our designs embody the ethos of trueYou, offering a range of exquisite ensembles meticulously crafted that showcase vibrant colours with soft and breathable fabrics.

Warm shades and traditional prints are a highlight of the collection. How does Rutba stand out from other festive drops?

We selected warm shades for our festive collection because they are not only the quintessential festive choices but also complement Indian skin tones beautifully. What sets it apart from other festive collections is the authenticity and depth of these choices. While other collections may follow trends or choose more contemporary aesthetics, Rutba stays true to the core values of our cultural identity.

Muslin silk is the dominating fabric in your couture— is it your favourite festive textile?

The lightweight nature of the fabric not only makes it a versatile and exquisite material for creating stunning festive ensembles but also offers excellent mobility and durability. We avoid using polyester in our products, and this fabric serves as an excellent alternative giving a luxurious sheen and an opulent look.

With the 2023 festive edit, trueBrowns has also forayed into the men’s wear segment. Why?

We believe that offering a men’s collection complements our ethos and takes us closer to achieving our goal of being a complete lifestyle brand. Moreover,the festive season presents an excellent opportunity to introduce our men’s wear collection to the market. Our strategy involves a gradual increase in investment as we progress into future seasons. True to our identity as an urban ethnic wear brand in the women’s category, our ideology, brand language, and product language will remain consistent for men’s wear.

What is your label’s biggest focus this festive season?

The highly anticipated launch of our men’s wear collection. Additionally, we are continuing our annual major festive drop, which includes the exciting introduction of intricate embroidery in our designs. Furthermore, we are unveiling a new jewellery collection featuring exquisite 22K gold-plated pieces crafted from brass.

