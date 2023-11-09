Drug abuse more prevalent in city, found report by Min of social justice and empowerment

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major development against the drug menace rampant in the national capital, especially in the Yamuna floodplain area, the Delhi Police this month has busted a major drug cartel comprising a NashaMukti Kendra, a medical store and eight suppliers and their aides, who would provide illicit drugs to hapless addicts.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who had been frequently visiting the Yamuna Floodplains in connection with the Yamuna rejuvenation projects under the aegis of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted High Level Committee, had first-hand witnessed incidents of drug trafficking and abuse in the area and instructed Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora to ensure expeditious remedial measures.

The Special Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) and Delhi Police (North District), assisted by the Drug Departments of Delhi and UP, had launched a drive inthe Yamuna floodplains to clear the area of drug peddlers.

In relation to the drive, the police raided the premises of a NashaMukti Kendra named Elegant Clinic in Jahangirpuri area, whose in-charge was found to be involved in drug trafficking. An examination of the registers and stock of drugs revealed that the in-charge of the Elegant Clinic, identified as Pradeep, was pilfering drugs on the basis of the Aadhar cards of the addicts undergoing treatment at the centre, and selling them to gangs involved in drugtrafficking at higher prices, who further sold these drugs to addicts and vagabonds in the Yamuna floodplain areas like the Hanuman Mandir,Chatta Rail, ISBT, Yamuna Bazar, Nigam Bodh Ghat, etc.

Meanwhile, a joint survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), drug abuse is more prevalent in the national capital region compared to the national average.

The police is leaving no stone unturned to put an end to this menace. This year, till October 15, 1468 narco-offenders have been arrested related to a staggering 1144 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases.

On average, four drugtraffickers are arrested every day in the city. Besides the arrests, police data suggests that a colossal quantity of illicit substances were seized, comprising a staggering 62.639 kg of heroin or smack, 15.318 kg of cocaine, 2,802.293 kg of ganja or marijuana, 377.914 kg of opium, 77.370 kg of charas or hashish, and a 346.372 kg of poppy head.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In a major development against the drug menace rampant in the national capital, especially in the Yamuna floodplain area, the Delhi Police this month has busted a major drug cartel comprising a NashaMukti Kendra, a medical store and eight suppliers and their aides, who would provide illicit drugs to hapless addicts. Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who had been frequently visiting the Yamuna Floodplains in connection with the Yamuna rejuvenation projects under the aegis of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted High Level Committee, had first-hand witnessed incidents of drug trafficking and abuse in the area and instructed Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora to ensure expeditious remedial measures. The Special Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) and Delhi Police (North District), assisted by the Drug Departments of Delhi and UP, had launched a drive inthe Yamuna floodplains to clear the area of drug peddlers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In relation to the drive, the police raided the premises of a NashaMukti Kendra named Elegant Clinic in Jahangirpuri area, whose in-charge was found to be involved in drug trafficking. An examination of the registers and stock of drugs revealed that the in-charge of the Elegant Clinic, identified as Pradeep, was pilfering drugs on the basis of the Aadhar cards of the addicts undergoing treatment at the centre, and selling them to gangs involved in drugtrafficking at higher prices, who further sold these drugs to addicts and vagabonds in the Yamuna floodplain areas like the Hanuman Mandir,Chatta Rail, ISBT, Yamuna Bazar, Nigam Bodh Ghat, etc. Meanwhile, a joint survey conducted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), drug abuse is more prevalent in the national capital region compared to the national average. The police is leaving no stone unturned to put an end to this menace. This year, till October 15, 1468 narco-offenders have been arrested related to a staggering 1144 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases. On average, four drugtraffickers are arrested every day in the city. Besides the arrests, police data suggests that a colossal quantity of illicit substances were seized, comprising a staggering 62.639 kg of heroin or smack, 15.318 kg of cocaine, 2,802.293 kg of ganja or marijuana, 377.914 kg of opium, 77.370 kg of charas or hashish, and a 346.372 kg of poppy head. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp