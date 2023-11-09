Haryana CM Khattar hits out at AAP, says politicisation won’t help in Delhi pollution issue

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the issue of pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas in the NCR is not a political issue but still some leaders are doing politics on it, however, they need to understand that politicising the issue of increasing pollution is not going to benefit anyone.

Khattar claimed that people in his state as well as in Delhi were suffering with Punjab reporting several cases of cropresidue burning. But he stressed that there should not be politics over the issue. After inaugurating a hot air balloon nature safari in Pinjore, Khattar said,

“We have controlled the situation in Haryana to a large extent and whatever is remaining (stubbleburning cases being reported) we will control those. Punjab is reporting several cases of stubble burning, but the people of Haryana and Delhi are also suffering. When there are stubble burning cases in Punjab, its impact is suffered by people of Haryana and Delhi too.’’

“Looking for an amicable solution to this problem is the need of the hour. If Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann needs the help of the Haryana government in stubble management, then we are ready to provide the cooperation,” he said.

To a question regarding pollution, Khattar said that this is not a matter that needs to be politicised. However, some leaders are doing politics on it, and it is unfortunate. There has been a significant reduction in the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana, whereas the incidents of stubble burning are higher in Punjab.

