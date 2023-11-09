L-G VK Saxena to raise issues of hygiene and dust at Azadpur Mandi with CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to take up the issue of unhygienic working conditions of the traders at Azadpir Mandi and the issue of road dust and smoke emitted by trucks plying to and from the market during his next meeting with CM Arvind Kejriwal amid worsening air quality in the city, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The development came after Saxena visited Azadpur Mandi a day ago, following repeated requests and complaints by different stakeholders including the traders about severe lack of sanitation, public amenities, parking woes and inadequate fire safety arrangements among others.

“The most outstanding thing that came out during the visit was the prevalence of huge amount of flying road dust and smoke from trucks plying to and from the mandi. These were adding to the already alarming air quality emergency in the city.

The LG said he will take up this issue with the CM in their next meeting,” an official said. During the visit, Saxena saw “overflowing sewage, open defecation, stray animals, garbage all around”. Azadpur Mandi is one of the largest in the world.

