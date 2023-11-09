Home Cities Delhi

Mountaineer who suffered steep fall back on feet

Between May 13 and September 23, Maloo underwent seven surgeries for infection control and reconstructive surgeries for his wounds.

Published: 09th November 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Anurag Maloo

Indian climber Anurag Maloo (Photo | Anurag Maloo Twitter)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After falling from an altitude of 6,000 meter into a 70 meter deep crevasse and found with multiple organ damage, mountaineer Anurag Maloo braved unimaginable adversity to stand back on his feet. The mountaineer underwent a treatment at AIIMS Delhi which containued for 174 days, or nearly six months.

Mountaineer Anurag Maloo.

The mountaineer faced the near-fatal fall in April while scaling Mount Annapurna to reach the 10th highest mountain peak in Nepal. Maloo sustained a fall from an altitude of approximately 6,000 meters from where he was rescued, after spending three days of subzero temperatures

The mountaineer was initially treated in Nepal and later airlifted to AlIMS on May 11 where he was admitted. “His injuries included severe frostbite on both hands, gangrenous thumbs, multiple affected fingers, gangrenous toes on both feet, as well as extensive cold-induced deep burns on his trunk.

Additionally, he suffered from subclavian artery blockage on the right and multiple deep venous blockages in a lower limb. His condition was further complicated by acute kidney injury and pleural effusion with infected wounds,” the hospital said.

Under expert multidisciplinary care, Maloo’s 174-day-journey towards recovery began with a series of reconstructive surgeries and comprehensive medical interventions. Between May 13 and September 23, Maloo underwent seven surgeries for infection control and reconstructive surgeries for his wounds.

The mountaneer was treated by a team involving specialists from various disciplines, Plastic Surgery, Critical Care, Anaesthesiology, Cardiology, Nephology, Trauma Surgery, ENT, Psychiatry, and Urology. However, the hospital said that Maloo’s recovery extended beyond surgical interventions. “A dedicated team of Intensivists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, therapists, a dedicated nursing team and psychologists, played integral roles in his rehabilitation, ensuring his overall well-being,” it added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Maloo Mount Annapurna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp