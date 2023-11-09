Mountaineer who suffered steep fall back on feet

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After falling from an altitude of 6,000 meter into a 70 meter deep crevasse and found with multiple organ damage, mountaineer Anurag Maloo braved unimaginable adversity to stand back on his feet. The mountaineer underwent a treatment at AIIMS Delhi which containued for 174 days, or nearly six months.

Mountaineer Anurag Maloo.

The mountaineer faced the near-fatal fall in April while scaling Mount Annapurna to reach the 10th highest mountain peak in Nepal. Maloo sustained a fall from an altitude of approximately 6,000 meters from where he was rescued, after spending three days of subzero temperatures

The mountaineer was initially treated in Nepal and later airlifted to AlIMS on May 11 where he was admitted. “His injuries included severe frostbite on both hands, gangrenous thumbs, multiple affected fingers, gangrenous toes on both feet, as well as extensive cold-induced deep burns on his trunk.

Additionally, he suffered from subclavian artery blockage on the right and multiple deep venous blockages in a lower limb. His condition was further complicated by acute kidney injury and pleural effusion with infected wounds,” the hospital said.

Under expert multidisciplinary care, Maloo’s 174-day-journey towards recovery began with a series of reconstructive surgeries and comprehensive medical interventions. Between May 13 and September 23, Maloo underwent seven surgeries for infection control and reconstructive surgeries for his wounds.

The mountaneer was treated by a team involving specialists from various disciplines, Plastic Surgery, Critical Care, Anaesthesiology, Cardiology, Nephology, Trauma Surgery, ENT, Psychiatry, and Urology. However, the hospital said that Maloo’s recovery extended beyond surgical interventions. “A dedicated team of Intensivists, nutritionists, physiotherapists, therapists, a dedicated nursing team and psychologists, played integral roles in his rehabilitation, ensuring his overall well-being,” it added.

