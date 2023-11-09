Odd-even plan to kick in after SC reviews effectiveness: Delhi government

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will implement the odd-even formula for vehicles in the national capital after the Supreme Court reviews its effectiveness and issues an order.

Sources say that app-based taxis from other states will not be allowed on odd-even days as well. The top court has directed that only app-based taxis registered in Delhi should be allowed to operate in the national capital.

The government has reportedly issued necessary instructions to the transport commissioner to implement the top court directive. The government has conducted two studies related to the scheme, which will be presented during the upcoming Supreme Court hearing.

Regarding the control of air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday held a meeting and said strict adherence to the directions issued by the apex court would be ensured. He mentioned that the court has issued several crucial orders for controlling pollution. In this context, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to operate the Smog Tower at Connaught Place at full capacity by Thursday.

The tower had been improperly shut down by the DPCC chairman, and the Supreme Court has instructed its reopening. “For the past week, I have been urging the Central government to recognize that air pollution is a problem for the entire northern region of India. Until there is a united action plan with all northern states and the Central government, it won’t be possible to effectively address pollution.

The Delhi government has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi, including Graded 1, Graded 2, Graded 3, and Graded 4 measures, as per the orders of the Central Pollution Control Board. However, governments of neighbouring states have shown complete indifference. Now, it is hoped that after the top court’s directives, the Centre will convene joint meetings and make decisions on this matter,” Rai said.

