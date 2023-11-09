Plea seeking permission for Chhath Puja at Yamuna bank dismissed

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea challenging the prohibition of celebrating Chhath Puja at the Yamuna banks in the national capital, noting that the ban has been imposed in order to prevent pollution in the river.

Dismissing the petitions, Justice Subramanian Prasad remarked that there are sufficient safeguards and the ban is for the purpose of preventing river pollution.

“The counsel for the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw. Dismissed as withdrawn,” the court ordered. Petitioner, Chhath Pooja Sangharsh Samiti and the Purwanchal Jagriti Manch, approached the high court challenging an order by the city government’s Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) dated October 29, 2021, which banned the celebration of Chhath Pooja in public places, public grounds, river banks, and temples during Covid.

As per the city government, the ban was imposed due to water pollution caused on the banks of Yamuna.

The plea argued the government order violated the fundamental rights of the people in the city as it is a “religious festival and practice” that falls under constitutional rights.

“The Delhi government released the aforesaid notification during the Covid-19 period without any power… It is submitted that the government has not mentioned proper laws which entitles them to restrain the worship of 30-40 lakhs of the devotees,” the petitioner argued.

Advocate Vinay Dubey, appearing for the organisations, said neighboring states such as Haryana and UP are celebrating the festival on the banks of rivers, while the DDMA is restraining residents of the city. In 2021, the high court had refused to entertain a similar plea after finding no merit.

